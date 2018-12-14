Blossoms concluded their tour with a scintillating sold-out show at London's O2 Brixton Academy on Thursday night (13.12.18).

The indie five-piece - made up of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - wowed the crowd with a selection of hits from their first two albums, and geared up for Christmas in style by leading the near 5,000-strong audience in a rendition of Wham!'s 'Last Christmas'.

The band achieved a lifelong dream by playing at the Academy - which has previously staged gigs from the likes of Prince and Madonna - and lead singer Tom thanked fans for their huge support on the night.

He said: ''We've wanted to headline this venue for a long time, so thanks for being a part of it.''

Blossoms had the crowd bouncing with their opener, 'I Can't Stand It', and were in full flow as they made their way through favourites 'Unfaithful', 'Honey Sweet', 'Cool Like You', and 'Blow' before stepping things up a notch with 'How Long Will This Last?'.

The Stockport stars wound back the year to 2016 as they played a selection of tunes from their self-titled debut album, including 'Getaway' and 'My Favourite Room', and later launched into a mini medley of crowd-pleasing covers.

Tom began the mixture by singing the chorus to Babybird's 'You're Gorgeous', which really got the audience fired up, before moving into 'Last Christmas' and then a double treat of Oasis in the shape of 'Half the World Away' and 'Don't Look Back in Anger'.

Blossoms revved things up again on the return from their encore with 'At Most a Kiss' before one of the surprises of the night when they launched into a pulsating performance of The Smiths' 1986 hit 'Bigmouth Strikes Again'.

Saving the best until last, they stunned supporters with 'There's a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)' - from their second studio album 'Cool Like You' - and concluded their capital carnage with mega tune 'Charlemagne'.

The group will return to London on June 30th for a gig at Finsbury Park, and will also perform at the Reading and Leeds Festival over the summer, as well as Edgeley Park in Stockport.