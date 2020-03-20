Blossoms have rescheduled their UK tour to August.

The Stockport rockers were due to play London's O2 Forum Kentish Town for three nights consecutively starting on March 17, before heading to Hull, Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Birmingham and Manchester, but as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, they were forced to push back the dates.

In an update to fans, they tweeted: ''Hiya. Obviously we were all gutted to have to postpone the rest of our March dates.

''These shows have now been rescheduled for August.

''Keep hold of your tickets as they'll remain valid for the new dates. We cant wait to see you all then.''

The new shows commence on August 4 in Kentish Town, and conclude on August 26 in Birmingham.

Taking to their social media profiles earlier this week, the 'I Can't Stand It' rockers announced: ''Morning. Just to let everyone know, our March UK tour is now postponed. We're currently working on rearranging all headline shows - London, Hull, Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Birmingham & Manchester. We'll let you know as soon as we have any more info. (sic)''

The Tom Ogden-fronted band have a number of festival appearances this summer, including Portsmouth's Victorious Festival and Boardmasters.

Many tours have been cancelled as a result of virus, with AEG and Live Nation delaying all of their ''large scale events'' this month.

This included Billie Eilish's March shows promoted by Live Nation.

In a message signed by a global task force - including executives from both AEG and Live Nation along with representatives from CAA, WME, Paradigm and UTA - they announced ''At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed.

''We continue to support that small scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials.

''We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favourite artists and live entertainment soon.''

Blossoms August 2020 tour dates are:

August 4, London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

August 5, London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

August 6, London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

August 15, Leeds, O2 Academy

August 19, Glasgow, O2 Academy

August 21, Hull, Bonus Arena

August 22, Manchester Arena

August 25, Newcastle, O2 Academy

August 26, Birmingham, O2 Academy