Blondie star Debbie Harry would join Extinction Rebellion and glue herself to a train if she thought it would help save the planet.

The 74-year-old singer is a supporter of the environmental movement - which was formed in the UK with the aim of using nonviolent civil disobedience to force the government to implement policies that will stop climate change and protect wildlife - and she would be willing to copy the more extreme actions of some protesters, like one man in London who did the same, to highlight environmental destruction.

In an interview with the Daily Star Sunday newspaper, she said: ''Glue myself to a train? I wouldn't mind doing that actually, yeah. I guess I don't have any objection to it. These are the things we have to do. Everyone should be more active, I think.''

The 'Hanging On The Telephone' hitmaker is a committed eco-warrior after dedicating her band's entire album 'Pollinator' to the dwindling bee population.

The rocker - who is known for her bold and outlandish looks - is so committed to the cause she styled a range of unique bee outfits during her live shows in 2017, which stemmed from her beekeeping passion.

Debbie said: ''I'm still passionate about the bees, absolutely, and water. Environmental concerns, I think, are paramount in today's world and it's a big disappointment that the lack of responsibility is overwhelming.

''I guess it's not really apparent enough to a lot of people. But when you travel around the world a lot it becomes more obvious. It's a sad state of affairs.''

The 'Heart of Glass' songstress is a beekeeper in her spare time but she does feel bad about harvesting the honey for her own plate.

She said: ''I don't know if I'm terrifically good at it but I keep trying.

''You know, it sounds ridiculous, I almost feel bad taking the honey out of the hive because they do use the honey to get through the winter.''