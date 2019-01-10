Blondie's Debbie Harry ''accidentally'' lost pages from her upcoming memoir.

The 73-year-old lead singer of the iconic 'Heart of Glass' new wave group is composing a new autobiography of her life, however the rocker is believed to have misplaced parts of it in the ''back of a car''.

On Tuesday night (08.01.19) in New York, Debbie attended a book party hosted by former Vanity Fair editor, Graydon Carter, for Lili Anolik, to celebrate the release of the latter's new book, 'Hollywood's Eve: Eve Babitz and the Secret History of L.A'.

A guest said: ''Debbie was telling Lili that she accidentally left a stack of pages [of her memoir] in the back of a car and they disappeared.''

The source added: ''Lili was saying she hoped the pages were full of sex so that the thief would have something juicy to read.''

There is little else known about the tome and what it's going to focus on.

However, the 'One Way or Another' hitmaker has plenty of tales to tell from her past rock 'n' roll lifestyle, and has admitted that she ''doesn't know'' which sex she identifies as.

The singer has learnt to be comfortable in her own skin over the years and feels sorry for those who are too afraid to show their true colours.

The LGBTQ + icon thinks people who don't consider themselves to have characteristics of both genders are missing out, as they are not able to ''appreciate'' diversity.

She explained: ''Being gay is a minority, a speciality, and as I've gotten older, I've sort of had more freedom to understand it.

''Being a woman who's gone through puberty and adult womanhood and then the change, I'm sort of like a unisex now - I mean, I don't know what kind of sex I am.

''I feel like I have so many different sexes in me and I feel sorry for people who don't feel that way about themselves.

''Because life is much bigger when you feel like this.

''It gives you much more elasticity in understanding people and appreciating them.''

Meanwhile, the 'Denis' hitmaker has previously admitted that music never fails to lift her mood or give her ''a boost'' when she needs it.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''Music has got me through a lot of different situations. In my daily life, suddenly a song will pop into my head and give me a reality check, or a boost. I think that happens to everyone. It does take pain away.''