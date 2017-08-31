Blondie have announced their new single 'Doom or Destiny' from their latest record 'Pollinator'.

The song features the backing vocals of frontwoman Debbie Harry's long-term friend Joan Jett of the iconic all-girl punk band The Runaways.

To mark the release of the song, the band have released an old black and white photograph of Debbie, 72, and Joan, 58, from 1977, which was taken by Blondie's co-founder and guitarist Chris Stein.

The track, which opens their critically-acclaimed 11th studio album, is released as the band gear up for their forthcoming UK tour, which saw them add three more dates due to high demand.

They'll now call at Nottingham on November 7, Brighton on November 8 and Cardiff on Friday 10 November.

Blondie sold out London's O2 Brixton Academy and Manchester's O2 Apollo, with tickets snapped up in less than 24 hours for the latter show.

However, they added an extra night on Friday, November 17 at Brixton.

Blondie played an incredible set featuring many of the band's greatest hits when they supported headliner Phil Collins at Barclaycard presents British Summertime Hyde Park in June.

And Debbie and her bandmates are showing no signs of slowing down with all the shows they've got booked in.

Before those dates in November, Blondie will be performing at BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park on Sunday September 10.

With their LP 'Pollinator' the group want to raise awareness about the plight of the bee population and fans can help make a difference by purchasing special limited edition 'Pollinator/Save The Bees' T-shirts - the net proceeds of which will go directly to the conservation of the insects through education, consumer empowerment and political activation along. Blondie have been working with the Pollinator Partnership, Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace on the campaign.

Blondie's November UK tour dates are as follows:

Tuesday 7, Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Wednesday 8, Brighton Centre

Friday 10, Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 11, Manchester O2 Apollo SOLD OUT

Monday 13, Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Tuesday 14, Glasgow SSE Hydro

Thursday 16, London O2 Brixton Academy SOLD OUT

Friday 17, London O2 Brixton Academy