Blondie's Debbie Harry still feels as though she is in her 20s because her band's music keeps her young at heart.

The pop icon turned 72 on July 1 and even though she is a proud septuagenarian in her mind she's still a rocking 20-something because she and her bandmates are still making great new songs and playing to thousands of fans.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, Debbie said: ''I still think I'm 27, that's the problem. My mother always said to me, 'You're always going to feel 25 inside.' I thought, 'Oh that sounds OK.' ''

As well as keeping her feeling young, the 'Heart of Glass' hitmaker says music never fails to lift her mood or give her ''a boost'' when she needs it.

She added: ''Music has got me through a lot of different situations. In my daily life, suddenly a song will pop into my head and give me a reality check, or a boost. I think that happens to everyone. It does take pain away.''

Blondie played an incredible set featuring many of the band's greatest hits when they supported headliner Phil Collins at Barclaycard presents British Summertime Hyde Park last Friday (30.06.17).

And Debbie and her bandmates are showing no signs of slowing down as they have just announced a new UK tour in support of their new and 11th studio album 'Pollinator'.

They will be playing the Manchester O2 Apollo on November 11, the Birmingham Barclaycard Arena on November 13, the Glasgow SSE Hydro on November 14 and London's O2 Brixton Academy on November 16. Tickets for the gigs go on sale this Friday (07.07.17)

Before those dates Blondie have also announced they will be performing at BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park on Sunday September 10.

With their LP 'Pollinator' the group want to raise awareness about the plight of the bee population and fans can help make a difference by purchasing special limited edition 'Pollinator/Save The Bees' T-shirts - the net proceeds of which will go directly to the conservation of the insects through education, consumer empowerment and political activation along. Blondie have been working with the Pollinator Partnership, Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace on the campaign.