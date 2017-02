The female-fronted rock groups will co-headline the 22-date Rage and Rapture tour in North America, which begins in Saratoga, California on 5 July (17).

Blondie will be touring to promote their new album Pollinator, which features songwriting from Sia, Blood Orange frontman Dev Hynes, British singer Charli XCX, The Strokes' Nick Valensi, and Johnny Marr.

The two acts will be joined by X stars John Doe & Exene Cervenka for the first 10 shows.