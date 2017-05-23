Blondie have cancelled their planned performance in Hackney, London this evening (23.05.17) following the terror attack at Ariana Grande's show in Manchester.

Debbie Harry's group were expected to perform for the launch of Amazon's new Prime Live Events series at London's Round Chapel, but have made the decision to postpone it to a later date after 22 people were killed and more than 50 individuals were injured by an explosion - thought to be a nail bomb - which tore through the foyer outside the main hall of the Manchester Arena where Ariana was playing.

In a statement posted on their official Facebook page, the group wrote: ''Out of respect for the victims of the terrible attack at the Manchester Arena last night, we will not go ahead with the performance scheduled for this evening at the Round Chapel in Hackney, London. We are working to reschedule the event, and we will communicate details as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding. (sic)''

The gig was set to be an intimate affair for fans to mark 40 years since the 'Call Me' hitmakers first played the UK.

When the show is reschedule, it will be one of the smallest and most intimate venues the band have played in their career.

Debbie was quick to send his condolences to those caught up in the attack, responsibility for which has been claimed by ISIS.

She wrote: ''Our love to Manchester, we are thinking of you all (sic)''

Blondie are expected to perform at London's Hyde Park on June 30, where they are supporting Phil Collins.