Blondie are set to play an intimate show for fans to mark 40 years since they first played the UK.

The 'Call Me' hitmakers - who recently released their 11th studio LP 'Pollinator' - will perform for Amazon's Prime members at the new Prime Live Events series at London's Round Chapel in Hackney on May 23.

Frontwoman Debbie Harry said: ''We are excited to be performing at the first Prime Live Event marking 40 years since our first gig in the UK. ''The Round Chapel is an intimately warm and beautiful room allowing our fans to get up close & personal.''

It will be one of the smallest and most intimate venues the band have played in their career, and comes four decades after their show at Village Bowl in Bournemouth in 1977.

Also performing this June and July is legendary singer-songwriter Alison Moyet, playing her first London show in three years on June 12 at the Round Chapel.

Followed by Texas, who will play to 600 fans on June 16 at the stunning art deco venue Porchester Hall, and Katie Melua has two dates on July 25 and 26 at the historic Cadogan Hall in Chelsea, which seats 770 fans.

More artists will be announced for the rest of the year in the coming months.

Geraldine Wilson, General Manager of Amazon Tickets, commented: ''We want to offer Prime members the best live entertainment experience they've ever had by giving them the chance to see their favourite artists perform up close and personal in iconic and intimate venues.'' said ''We're delighted to reveal our first line up of fantastic artists performing Prime Live Events in stunning venues to audiences of less than 800, and Prime members in the UK and internationally will have the chance to watch the performance on Prime Video.''

Tickets for the Blondie show go on sale this Thursday (11.05.17) at 9am exclusively for Prime members at tickets.amazon.co.uk/prime-live-events.