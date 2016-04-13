Artist:
Song title: Virtue
Time: 3.36
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Alternative
Label: Infectious Music

Virtue is the latest single from Bloc Party's fifth studio album Hymns which was released at the start of the year through Infectious/Vagrant. The band are set to play their biggest (headline) US show at Hollywood Bowl on 25 September 2016.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Bloc Party - Stunt Queen Video

Bloc Party - Virtue Video

Bloc Party - The Love Within

Bloc Party - The Love Within...

Bloc Party, Trailer of the DVD,...

Bloc Party, Flux Video

Bloc Party - Talons

Bloc Party, The Prayer, Video Stream

Bloc Party, Hunting For Witches, Video

Bloc Party, I Still Remember, Video...