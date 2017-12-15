Former Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge has hinted he could be set to return to the band after holding talks with drummer Travis Barker.

Tom was a founder member of the 'All The Small Things' rockers in 1992 but quit the band in 2015, and now the Angels & Airwaves rocker has shared a photograph on social media of a meeting he had with Travis.

Captioning the picture on Instagram, which shows a lot of camera equipment, he wrote: ''So Travis calls me and asks me to do an interview...next thing I know all these cameras have invaded my office.

''I have a feeling he just wanted some super hi-res footage of my body.

''And yes Blinkies, we also talked a bit about other stuff. #TravisAndTomHoldingHands (sic)''

With over 27,000 likes, the post quickly sparked speculation among fans that Tom might be rejoining the band.

Blink-182 recently completed a tour for their comeback album 'California', their first record in five years, and their first with Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba taking Tom's place in the line-up.

Travis joined Blink-182 in 1998 and performed with Tom and bassist Mark Hoppus until they took a break in 2005. The band reformed in 2009 but Tom quit in 2015 following a difficult tour.

There has also been recent talk of a Box Car Racer reunion. Tom and Travis also founded that band in 2001, with Angels & Airwaves guitarist David Kennedy, during Blink-182's hiatus.

Tom has previously said: ''Blink is in my DNA. I talk to Travis quite a bit and we try and figure out how and when it's going to make sense.

''It's not like I (permanently) walked away. They have someone doing my job for me. It's just that I'm so busy. If I wanted to, I could be back (in the band) in a period of days.''