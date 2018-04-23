Blink-182 are back in the studio working on new music.

The pop punk trio's singer-and-bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker have both shared photos on Snapchat looking like they are making progress on the new material.

First, Mark captioned a picture the 42-year-old sticksman playing the drums: ''New Blink-182 songs day one.''

And Travis simply shared a picture of the pair staring into one another's eyes whilst Mark held his bass guitar.

The rockers haven't released anything new since their 2016 LP 'California', which was their first with guitarist Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio.

It's not known if Matt will continue to work with the band on their forthcoming material.

In December, the band's former guitarist Tom DeLonge hinted he could be set to return after holding talks with Travis.

Tom co-founded the trio in 1992 but quit the band in 2015, following a difficult tour.

The Angels & Airwaves rocker shared a photograph on social media of a meeting he had with Travis.

Captioning the picture on Instagram, he wrote: ''So Travis calls me and asks me to do an interview...next thing I know all these cameras have invaded my office.

''I have a feeling he just wanted some super hi-res footage of my body.

''And yes Blinkies, we also talked a bit about other stuff. #TravisAndTomHoldingHands (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'All The Small Things' hitmakers recently announced they have landed a Las Vegas residency at the Palms Casino Resort between May 26 until November 17, where they will play 16 dates.

Mark said: ''When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said 'Absolutely.'

''Now, we just have to cast our show girls, create our set list - a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone on stage...The possibilities in Vegas are endless.''

The group announced details of the residency in a video on Twitter.

They posted: ''What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. So we're staying in Vegas for 16 nights of shows at the @PearlatPalms. (sic)''