Blink-182's new album will ''go off in completely weird directions''.

The group's bassist Mark Hoppus and the band are currently working on their follow up to 2016's 'California' and he has promised it will still have elements of their ''foundations'' but will also have new exciting elements too.

He said: ''After playing in this band for 27 years, I want to push it and do different things and take blink to places where we haven't been before. We're really trying to do that on the new record. We want to do with our band what we did in 2003 with 'Blink-182', where we take our foundations and go off in completely weird directions.''

And the 46-year-old musician - who plays in the band alongside drummer Travis Barker and guitarist and vocalist Matt Skiba - says the band is ''everybody's priority'' despite them having their own ''outside interests''.

He added to Kerrang! magazine: ''That's the thing, our main bands are our main focus and will always be. We all have our outside interests and our outside things, but we're pretty straightforward with one another; blink really is everybody's priority and that's understood among all of us.''

Blink-182 had to cancel their autumn tour last year because Travis was not ''well enough'' to perform.

They wrote in a statement: ''It is with a heavy heart to report that blink must cancel its fall mini tour which was set to kick off September 12th on their way to headline Riot Fest in Chicago. Medical issues have sidelined Travis per doctors' orders. Trav's medical team anticipated he would be well enough by fall to tour but after recent checkups they were not able to clear him in time for the scheduled run of dates. (sic)''