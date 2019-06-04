Blink-182 will release a new album ''this summer''.

The 'What's My Age Again' rockers have been working hard on the follow up to 2016's 'California', and now the group's bassist and singer Mark Hoppus has revealed there is an official announcement ''forthcoming''.

Speaking to KROQ-FM, he said: ''There is not an exact date. It is coming out this summer. I was just on the phone earlier today with Ron Perry, who's the head of our label, and we are figuring out the exact launch date.

''But we are finalising mixes right now, we have about half the album mastered, and the announce on when the album will be released will be forthcoming.''

Meanwhile, Mark also played down the idea of former band mate Tom DeLonge returning to the lineup.

He insisted: ''There is not any talk of that right now. I mean I'll never say never to anything, but that is a completely unfounded rumour at this point.''

The speculation comes after Tom - who was replaced by Alkaline Trio star Matt Skiba in 2015 - revealed he would love to be reunited with Mark and drummer Travis Barker one day.

The Angels and Airwaves frontman wants to get back with his former group - who he co-founded in 1992 - ''in the future'', but he has ''way too much going on'' with his current band at the moment to think about a potential return

He previously said: ''I get it - trust me, I love Blink and it's given me everything in my life. And, you know, I plan on doing it in the future.

But right now there's just no way - I have way too much going on because Angels and Airwaves is a part of To The Stars, and that's why it works.''