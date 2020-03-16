Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus have vowed not to leave his house for the next week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 48-year-old music star has taken to Twitter to reveal that he and his family are planning to self-quarantine for the next seven days due to the threat of the virus.

Mark - who has been married to Skye Everly since 2000 - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''My family and I are hunkered down in our house for the next week. We are self-quarantining and canceled all people coming to the house, all meetings and events. No one in, no one out. (sic)''

Mark and his family - including his 17-year-old son Jack - will end their self-quarantine after seven days provided ''no one shows any symptoms''.

His post continued: ''We have another family that we're friends with who are doing the same, and if after this week no one shows any symptoms, we will start hanging out again.

''We have enough groceries to last a while but have not hoarded or stockpiled beyond what we need. It has been one day and already we're at each other's throats and gone to separate rooms.

''This whole thing is scary and unknown. The three of us are thankfully healthy and strong but we have family members who are older and have compromised immune systems. We have dear friends with compromised immune systems.

''There are people we've never met who would not be able to fight the virus, so we are doing our part to slow the spread. The best possible outcome is that nothing happens, which will seem like we vastly overreacted, which is paradoxical, but necessary. Do the best you can, and take care of each other. (sic)''