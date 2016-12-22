Blink-182's forthcoming deluxe edition of 'California' contains ''a whole other album'' of unreleased music.

The pop punk trio - comprised of Mark Hoppus, Matt Skiba and Travis Barker - will treat their fans to some ''great songs'', which were made during the recording process of their seventh studio LP, but didn't make the standard edition, and new tracks featuring a more electronic sound that were freshly recorded.

The 'All The Small Things' rock band's bassist-and-vocalist, Mark Hoppus told Billboard: ''It's almost, it's more than a whole other record, it's a double album at this point and it's more of an extension of what we did in the studio earlier this year.

''Some of the songs were songs that we did not put on the first album, but are great songs.

''And some are brand new songs that we just wrote last week, a lot of high-energy songs, punk rock, some ballad-y songs, a little more electronic experimentation, it's a good mix.

''It's not a collection throwaway songs, it's like a whole other album.''

'California' was written without their long-time guitarist Tom DeLonge - who has been replaced in the band by Matt Skiba of Alkaline - and speaking about the change in lineup in a new documentary, bassist Mark Hoppus revealed the musician was the only viable choice.

He said: ''The only person we talked about coming and playing our shows was Matt. The reception to Matt was amazing, overwhelming. People were chanting his name before we even came out and played.''

Meanwhile, Blink will be heading to the UK next July with a 10-date run of shows kicking off at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on July 3 and finishing up at The O2 in London on July 19.