Blink-182's new album is set for release on September 20.

The chart-topping band - which features Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Matt Skiba - have not released an album since 'California' in 2016, but Mark has now confirmed that new music will arrive over the next couple of months.

Appearing on 'Good Morning America', Mark - who was joined on the ABC show by his bandmates - shared: ''New music ... September 20 is the release date of the album.''

The band performed some of their hit songs on the programme, before surprising fans with the album announcement.

Despite this, they have yet to confirm the name of the new record.

In June, Mark revealed Blink-182 were planning to release a new album ''this summer''.

The group's bassist and singer confirmed that the 'What's My Age Again' rockers had been working hard on their long-awaited album.

He said: ''There is not an exact date. It is coming out this summer. I was just on the phone earlier today with Ron Perry, who's the head of our label, and we are figuring out the exact launch date.

''But we are finalising mixes right now, we have about half the album mastered, and the announce on when the album will be released will be forthcoming.''