Blink-182 have postponed their Las Vegas residency as Travis Barker is suffering from blood clots in both arms.

The 'All The Small Things' hitmakers were due to perform two nights at the Palms Hotel and Casino in Sin City, tonight (15.06.18) and tomorrow (16.06.18), but were forced to pull out of their 'King of the Weekend' shows at the last minute on doctor's orders.

Fans who have tickets for the shows will be able to attend the rescheduled dates or get a full refund.

A statement posted on the band's Twitter reads: ''Friends, Travis Barker is suffering from blood clots in both arms and unfortunately cannot perform until cleared to do so by his medical team.

''The situation is currently being closely monitored.

''Due to this situation it is with great regret that Blink-182 'Kings of the Weekend' Las Vegas residency dates this weekend must be rescheduled.

''New dates will be posted on the band's website shortly.

''If you are not able to attend the rescheduled dates, refunds will be available at point of purchase.''

The 42-year-old sticksman - who doesn't fly after being involved in a plane crash in 2008 that almost saw him lose his life - says it ''kills'' him not to be able to play his instrument and hopes he'll make a speedy recovery.

Travis added: ''Drumming is my life and it kills me that I can't perform for you guys this weekend.

''I hope to be back as soon as I can - Travis Barker.''

It's not known if Travis will be fit enough to perform on June 23 or June 24.

After taking a break, the 'What's My Age Again?' rockers are due to move to the Pearl Concert Theater for four more shows in October and November.

Last month, Blink cancelled their Hard Rock Sioux City show, ''due to unforeseen circumstances''.

Mark Hoppus, Travis and Matt Skiba tweeted on the pop punk band's official Twitter: ''Due to unforeseen circumstances blink-182 will not be performing at @HardRockHotelSC on May 30th 2018.

A full refund for tickets will be issued through point of purchase. [sic]''

The trio's residency - originally 16 dates - is meant to run until November 17.