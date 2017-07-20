Blink-182 hung out with the young cast of the 'School of Rock' musical backstage at their concert at London's The O2 on Wednesday night (19.07.17).

Four lucky members of the hugely successful Olivier Award-winning West End show, which is based on the movie starring Jack Black as fake schoolteacher and rock music enthusiast Dewey Finn, posed for pictures with the pop punk legends - Matt Skiba, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker - in their school uniforms.

The 'Feeling This' hitmakers were performing their first night at the arena and will perform their final show this evening (20.07.17).

Vocalist and bassist Mark, 45, has been spending time in the British capital ahead of the performance and shared a funny anecdote about how he has been complimenting people on their Blink t-shirts, but they had no idea who he was.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Twice today I saw people wearing blink-182 t-shirts and said ''hey cool shirt!'' and got looked at like ''yeah whatever you old space garbage! (sic)''

The band seem to be in good health after being forced to cancel their concert at Bournemouth's International Centre in South West England on Monday (17.07.17).

They had to axe the show because one of them was struck down with a mystery illness.

A statement at the time read: ''It is with deep regret that Blink-182 have to cancel their show this evening at Bournemouth International Centre (BIC) due to band illness, on doctor's advice. Refunds will be available from point of purchase.''

Their tour in the UK is a rare chance for fans to see drummer Travis in action, as he doesn't fly after being involved in a plane crash in 2008 that almost saw him lose his life.

The 41-year-old sticksman previously opened up about how he turned to drugs to deal with his fear of getting on a plane, but he is completely sober and drug-free now and only tours where he can get a boat to.

He previously said: ''I started using to deal with my fear of flying. I hate flying. I would get a bunch of drugs to get on the plane.

''I thank God I got through it - I'm so happy to be here. I totally got a second chance.''