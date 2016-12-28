Bass player and singer Mark Hoppus has been in the group since it was founded in 1992 while drummer Travis Barker joined in 1998. Original member Tom DeLonge left the line-up in 2015 and has now been replaced by Alkaline Trio's Matt, who Mark and Travis want to draw more attention to.

Speaking to Kerrang! magazine about what's to come in 2017, Travis explained: "Maybe there's (the possibility of) a new live album, or because the (2009 film) Blinkumentary never came out, we talked about maybe doing some kind of new documentary. That would be cool."

"It'd be cool to have a new documentary out with Matt being in the band," Mark added. "I always like the documentaries about bands, just to see how their internal workings go."

The band is currently busy promoting its new album California, the first with Matt's involvement, and the musicians will be touring the record next year (17).

More excitingly, Blink-182 is up for their first ever Grammy Award thanks to the material and could scoop Best Rock Album if they win against the likes of Weezer's self-titled record and Tell Me I'm Pretty by Cage The Elephant.

"We'd better win a Grammy too!" Mark laughed. "If any band in the history of the world deserve a Grammy, it's blink-182. If we don't win, then it means the whole system is rigged."

It seems the trio is in a creative mindset right now, with Mark revealing the men will be writing even more new music in the New Year. There'll also be a deluxe edition of California available for fans to purchase and hear some songs which didn't make it onto the final cut.