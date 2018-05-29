Blink-182's Hard Rock Sioux City show on Wednesday (30.05.18) has been cancelled.

The 'All The Small Things' hitmakers kicked off their Las Vegas residency at the Palms Casino Resort last week, and they were set to perform at the venue in Iowa tomorrow, but ''due to unforeseen circumstances'' they've been forced to axe the gig.

Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba tweeted on the pop punk band's official Twitter: ''Due to unforeseen circumstances blink-182 will not be performing at @HardRockHotelSC on May 30th 2018.

A full refund for tickets will be issued through point of purchase. [sic]''

The trio, who are performing 16 dates between May 26 and November 17 for the Vegas residency, are next due to perform at Bunbury Festival in Cincinnati, Ohio on Friday (01.06.18).

The 'Misery' rockers were back in the studio working on new music last month.

Singer-and-bassist Mark and drummer Travis both shared photos on Snapchat looking like they were making progress on the new material.

First, Mark captioned a picture the 42-year-old sticksman playing the drums: ''New Blink-182 songs day one.''

And Travis simply shared a picture of the pair staring into one another's eyes whilst Mark held his bass guitar.

The rockers haven't released anything new since their 2016 LP 'California', which was their first with guitarist Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio.

It's not known if Matt will continue to work with the band on their forthcoming material.

In December, the band's former guitarist Tom DeLonge hinted he could be set to return after holding talks with Travis.

Tom co-founded the trio in 1992 but quit the band in 2015, following a difficult tour.

The Angels & Airwaves rocker shared a photograph on social media of a meeting he had with Travis.

Captioning the picture on Instagram, he wrote: ''So Travis calls me and asks me to do an interview...next thing I know all these cameras have invaded my office.

''I have a feeling he just wanted some super hi-res footage of my body.

''And yes Blinkies, we also talked a bit about other stuff. #TravisAndTomHoldingHands (sic)''

Fans who bought tickets for the concert at Hard Rock Sioux City are eligible for full refunds.