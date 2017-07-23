Blink-182 have cancelled their upcoming gigs following Chester Bennington's suicide.

The 'All the Small Things' hitmakers had been due to share a stage with Linkin Park for their joint 'Welcome to Blinkin Park' concerts, but have been left ''wrecked'' by their friend's death earlier this week and insist it wouldn't be ''possible'' to perform without 'Numb' group.

The trio - comprising Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba - posted on Twitter: ''Blink-182 is wrecked by the loss of our friend and amazing musician Chester Bennington. We could never imagine playing 'Blinkin Park' without his incredible talent and voice.

''It just would not be possible. We send our deepest sympathies to his family, bandmates, friends and fans. Refunds will be available at the place of purchase.''

The two bands had been due to headline two stadium shows later this month, with performances scheduled at Citi Field in Queens, New York, for July 30, and another at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, two days later.

The announcement comes after Linkin Park confirmed the North American leg of their 'One More Light' tour will not be going ahead.

A statement from promoters Live Nation read: ''We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park 'One More Light North American Tour' has been cancelled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.''

Meanwhile, Chester's band mates - Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Mike Shinoda, Dave Farrell, and Joe Hahn - have yet to release an official statement, as co-vocalist and co-founder Mike says they are too ''heartbroken'' to write one at this time.

He tweeted shortly after the news of Chester's death was announced: ''Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.''