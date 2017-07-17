Blink-182 have cancelled their concert in Bournemouth, England tonight (17.07.17) on ''doctor's orders''.

The pop punk band were due to perform at the town's International Centre (BIC), but were forced to axe the show because one of the members has been struck down with a mystery illness.

All gig-goers will be provided with a full refund for their tickets.

A statement from the trio - comprised of vocalist and guitarist Matt Skiba, bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker - reads: ''It is with deep regret that Blink-182 have to cancel their show this evening at Bournemouth International Centre (BIC) due to band illness, on doctor's advice. Refunds will be available from point of purchase.''

The 'What's My Age Again?' hitmakers are still expected to perform at London's The O2 on July 19 and 20.

Their tour in the UK is a rare chance for fans to see drummer Travis in action, as he doesn't fly after being involved in a plane crash in 2008 that almost saw him lose his life.

The 41-year-old sticksman previously opened up about how he turned to drugs to deal with his fear of getting on a plane, but he is completely sober and drug-free now and only tours where he can get a boat to.

He previously said: ''I started using to deal with my fear of flying. I hate flying. I would get a bunch of drugs to get on the plane.

''I thank God I got through it - I'm so happy to be here. I totally got a second chance.''