Blink-182 have announced a Las Vegas residency.

The 'All the Small Things' hitmakers - comprising Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba - will perform 16 dates at the Palms Casino Resort between May 26 until November 17 and joked the 'Kings of the Weekend' shows will be filled with showgirls and Frank Sinatra songs.

Singer Mark said: ''When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said 'Absolutely!'

''Now, we just have to cast our show girls, create our set list - a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone on stage...The possibilities in Vegas are endless.''

The group announced details of the residency in a video on Twitter and have set up a new website especially for the shows.

They posted: ''What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. So we're staying in Vegas for 16 nights of shows at the @PearlatPalms. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10AMPT https://www.blink182vegas.com/(sic)''

Palms Casino Resort bosses are delighted to have signed up the band.

General Manager Jon Gray said: ''Blink-182 is one of those bands that crosses over multiple genres of music, and also transcends many generations of music lovers.

''They're a perfect fit for a true rock residency - our first at the Pearl.''

A statement announcing the shows promised the 'What's My Age Again' rockers will be bringing their ''nearly 25-year history of hit songs, inappropriate tales and nonsensical antics to life'' with the gigs.