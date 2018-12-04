Gwen Stefani thinks Blake Shelton got ''sexier'' when he handed over his Sexiest Man Alive title to Idris Elba.
The 42-year-old country singer was given the honour by People magazine in 2017 but it was recently handed over to Idris Elba and his No Doubt 49-year-old girlfriend joked the loss of the accolade has been ''hard'' to deal with.
She said: ''Yeah, that was hard. It was hard on me because it made me feel...''
Talk show host Ellen Degeneres interrupted: ''Where's the sexy?''
Gwen agreed and said: ''Exactly... [No], honestly, he got sexier.''
The blonde beauty then got flustered and let slip an accidental innuendo when Ellen continued to quiz her about the more intimate parts of her relationship.
The 60-year-old presenter asked: ''When the title came upon him, did you notice that he became better in bed?''
Gwen replied: ''Oh my God, I feel like she needs to try and take it to the next level every time I come with Blake... Oh my God! I can't believe I just said that. That was so crazy.''
Ellen replied: ''What? It's a yes or no answer.''
Gwen then asked for the ''next question'', prompting Ellen to try and get the 'Hollaback Girl' singer to admit she and 'The Voice' coach were engaged by claiming he had already confided in her about it.
Her guest replied: ''No he didn't! No we're not! What are you talking about? We're not! We're not engaged and we're not married. And he's my boyfriend. Still.''
Ellen then suggested Gwen - who has sons Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and four-year-old Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - should pop the question instead.
She replied: ''Every time I come here I think it's going to be so 'I got this,' you know?''
Meanwhile, Blake recently admitted he felt ''sexy ended'' when he gave up his title.
He said: ''Can I be honest? I feel like when I gave up my crown, sexy ended.
''It just ended in the world. So until I get it back, it doesn't exist anymore.
''I'm sure this new guy is a nice guy. He's a great guy. I mean, I don't see it myself. I'm really the only person I've ever seen it with, but...''
