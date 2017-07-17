Blake Shelton took Gwen Stefani and her children on a fishing trip over the weekend.

The 41-year-old country singer treated his 47-year-old partner and her sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, eight, Apollo, three - who she has with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - to a day out where they tried their hand at reeling in the sea creatures at his ranch in Tishomingo in Oklahoma on Sunday (16.07.17).

The blonde-haired beauty shared a string of images and videos on Snapchat to document the family outing, which they set off for at sunrise.

Gwen shared an image of the picturesque landscape on the social media platform, which she captioned: ''Good morning (sic).''

The 'Sweet Escape' hitmaker posted an image of her adorning a grey jumper, with a red baseball cap and matching rouge lipstick on social media as she sat next to her oldest child in a boat on the lake.

The No Doubt singer also uploaded a clip of Kingston teetering on the edge of the boat clasping onto his rod as he reeled in a fish.

Gwen also shared a string of pictures of her other kids on the site with a variety of filters, which saw them pose with pigtails, glasses and buck teeth edited over one image.

Although Gwen thought she could be ''really free'' with her brood, she has realised she has had to set certain boundaries to make them feel ''safest''.

Speaking previously about motherhood, she said: ''I was in a band and free my whole life, so I always thought I would be really free with [my kids] and do whatever I wanted, like, 'Oh, I'll take them out of school.' But you learn that when they have boundaries is when they feel the safest.

''The hardest thing to do is having a discipline chart and follow up on all those things. It's work, you know? But that's where you get the results.''