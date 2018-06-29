Blake Shelton ''wouldn't change'' anything about his life now he is dating Gwen Stefani.
The 'God Gave Me You' hitmaker is dating singer Gwen Stefani and whilst his life has been ''chaotic'' in the past, he feels much more positive recently.
He told People magazine: ''I wouldn't change one thing about my life right now. I'm happy. Sometimes happiness can seem like fleeting moments, but this one has been staying in the same lane for a long time. It's just amazing.
''I would just like to ride this wave till I die. The personal side of my life has been chaotic at times over the last few years, but it's kinda settled down now and just feels good ... When we first started seeing each other, friends of mine would be like, 'What the hell is that all about?' But if you ever had a chance to be around us together, it does make sense.''
Meanwhile, Blake had previously revealed he was ''in love'' with Gwen's kids but says it was ''awkward'' getting to know them at first.
He explained: ''For a long time, it was awkward trying to figure out what my place is and in their mind too. The best part for me, selfishly, is discovering a part of myself that I guess I never really knew was in there. It's definitely an instinct that kind of kicks in. There's days where you go, 'Oh my God, when does school start?' An hour later you're going, 'God, I can't wait 'til they get home.' They're so damn funny. It's just my first time being around it, and it's easy to fall in love with those kids. They're special.''
