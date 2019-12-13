Blake Shelton doesn't think John Legend is the Sexiest Man Alive.

The 43-year-old musician - who appears alongside the 'All of Me' hitmaker on 'The Voice' in the US - held People magazine's honour in 2017, and he joked that his fellow coach shouldn't have been given the title this time round.

Speaking to daytime chat show host Ellen DeGeneres, he said: quipped: ''They just had to put out a new issue, I'm still the sexiest coach on the 'The Voice'...

''I love People magazine, everybody has the right to be wrong.''

He also teased that John, 40, is ''very sensitive'', and so he tries not to correct him too often about who should really have been named sexiest man.

He added: ''He lives in a parallel universe... He's very sensitive.''

Meanwhile, John - who took over the honour from Idris Elba - has said while he's feeling there's a ''lot of pressure'' on him because of the title, he's enjoying the attention it's brought.

He previously said: ''It's been fun. It's a lot of pressure because that title is very heavy.

''You know, it's like Sexiest Man Alive. Obviously you're not supposed to take it literally and think you're the absolute sexiest man alive, but it's a lot to live up to.

''I'm also following Idris Elba, which makes it even harder to live up to. But I'm having fun with it, and it's really nice of People to give me the recognition. It's been a fun week.''

And his wife, Chrissy Teigen, is enjoying the moment just as much.

He said: ''She's been having fun with it. She was genuinely happy for me. She knew it would be a mixed bag whenever you get this title because there's always haters that'll come up. She's had fun with both sides, the good and the bad.''