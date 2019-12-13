'The Voice US' star Blake Shelton joked he doesn't recognise his fellow coach as People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive
Blake Shelton doesn't think John Legend is the Sexiest Man Alive.
The 43-year-old musician - who appears alongside the 'All of Me' hitmaker on 'The Voice' in the US - held People magazine's honour in 2017, and he joked that his fellow coach shouldn't have been given the title this time round.
Speaking to daytime chat show host Ellen DeGeneres, he said: quipped: ''They just had to put out a new issue, I'm still the sexiest coach on the 'The Voice'...
''I love People magazine, everybody has the right to be wrong.''
He also teased that John, 40, is ''very sensitive'', and so he tries not to correct him too often about who should really have been named sexiest man.
He added: ''He lives in a parallel universe... He's very sensitive.''
Meanwhile, John - who took over the honour from Idris Elba - has said while he's feeling there's a ''lot of pressure'' on him because of the title, he's enjoying the attention it's brought.
He previously said: ''It's been fun. It's a lot of pressure because that title is very heavy.
''You know, it's like Sexiest Man Alive. Obviously you're not supposed to take it literally and think you're the absolute sexiest man alive, but it's a lot to live up to.
''I'm also following Idris Elba, which makes it even harder to live up to. But I'm having fun with it, and it's really nice of People to give me the recognition. It's been a fun week.''
And his wife, Chrissy Teigen, is enjoying the moment just as much.
He said: ''She's been having fun with it. She was genuinely happy for me. She knew it would be a mixed bag whenever you get this title because there's always haters that'll come up. She's had fun with both sides, the good and the bad.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Angry Birds Movie is a screen adaptation from the popular game in which we follow...
After having a music career that spanned five decades and saw the release of over...