Blake Shelton was the big winner at the CMT Music Awards.

The 41-year-old country singer took home the major prize of the night, Video of the Year, as well as Male Video of Year for his hit song 'I'll Name the Dogs', beating off competition from the likes of Thomas Rhett in both categories.

Speaking at the fan-voted awards ceremony, which took place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night (06.06.18), Blake said: ''I've been doing this for 18 years. I have been making records, lucky enough that you guys have accepted them and country radio has played them and CMT has played my videos.

''It's been a crazy ride and I gotta say, it's so cool to sit up here tonight with this new generation.''

Carrie Underwood added to her huge CMT Music Awards haul by winning the Female Video of the Year award for 'The Champion', which also featured Ludacris.

The 35-year-old star, who also performed 'Cry Pretty' at the spectacle, is the most decorated artist in the ceremony's history after landing 18 prizes at the awards show over the years.

In her acceptance speech, she said: ''Thank you God for all of us who are lucky enough who sit over here that we get to do what we get to do.

''And thank God for you guys - the fans. You guys really are the reason that we get to do what we do.

''Whoever went and voted for anybody, just thank you for taking the time. It means everything.''

She also thanked Ludacris for ''wanting to inspire'' and joining her on the tune.

Carrie added: ''It took a whole team of people to put all of this stuff together for the video, so thank you all so much.

''Thank you to the normal people and the heroes who were in the video for just doing what you do and allowing us to share your story with the world.''

Little Big Town - who hosted the ceremony - took home the Group Video of the Year accolade for 'When Someone Stops Loving You', and they performed their hit single 'Summer Fever'.

The group also took part in a Royal Wedding sketch at the start of the show, which saw Darius Rucker dress up as Queen Elizabeth, and Florida Georgia Line starred as Prince William and Prince Harry.

Florida Georgia Line also tasted success at the event, winning CMT Performance of the Year for their rendition of 'Everybody' with Backstreet Boys.

In reference to the country duo's song 'God, Your Mama And Me', Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter said: ''I want to thank God, your mama and these boys right here.''

Carrie had led the CMT Music Awards nominations with four, alongside Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean, but Jason left the event empty handed.

2018 CMT Music Awards Winners:

Video of the Year

Blake Shelton - 'I'll Name The Dogs'

Male Video of the Year

Blake Shelton - 'I'll Name The Dogs'

Female Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris - 'The Champion'

Duo Video of the Year

Dan + Shay - 'Tequila'

Group Video of the Year

Little Big Town - 'When Someone Stops Loving You'

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Carly Pearce - 'Every Little Thing'

Collaborative Video of the Year

Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina - 'What Ifs'

CMT Performance of the Year

Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line - 'Everybody'