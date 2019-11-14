Blake Shelton has vowed to ''take down'' Nick Jonas on 'The Voice'.

The 'God's Country' singer isn't happy the Jonas Brothers star will take over from his girlfriend Gwen Stefani on the panel of the upcoming 18th season of the talent show so has pledged to get his revenge by triumphing with one of his own acts.

Blake - who will also be joined on the panel by returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend - joked to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''He's going down! He replaced my girlfriend and that's unacceptable.

''We're gonna settle this on the stage, coach to coach. He's going down.''

Meanwhile, Gwen recently admitted she wasn't happy to be replaced on the show.

Asked if she had a say in who would replace her, the 50-year-old singer said: ''No I did not. If I had a say, Nick Jonas would not be on 'The Voice', it would be Gwen Stefani.''

But, although she's not happy about the' decision, the 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker thinks the show will be good for Nick because it'll encourage him to work harder on his own music.

She explained: ''Get ready to be inspired. I never imagined I would be this inspired [working on The Voice]. It'll inspire you to do more.''

Nick, 27, announced that he had been chosen to join the show last month.

He wrote at the time alongside a picture of him smiling: ''Me thinking about joining @kellyclarkson, @johnlegend, and @blakeshelton on season 18 of @nbcthevoice. So excited to finally get to share this with you all (sic).''

Gwen was pulled in as a replacement for Adam Levine this year when he decided to step down as one of the coaches after 16 seasons.