Blake Shelton will perform with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys.

The 43-year-old singer is set to take to the stage at the annual music awards ceremony with his girlfriend to sing their track, 'Nobody But You'.

Taking to his Instagram account to share the exciting news, he shared: ''Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I'd want to share this year's @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with! Tune-in Jan. 26th to watch our performance! (sic)''

Whilst Gwen wrote on her own post: ''@blakeshelton never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this! #yesplease #myfavoritecountrysinger #nobodybutyou Gx. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Blake admitted the track was originally written just for him.

Explaining his last-minute decision to ask his girlfriend Gwen to join him in the recording studio to work on the song, he shared: ''This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it. I also realised how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that's why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me It fits my story. I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it - because it is our song. I think it's magic.

''The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people. The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it's the most epic, earth-rattling love song I've heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is. This song really cuts to the honesty of how these two feel about each other, and in a real-life situation. It's as honest as you can be in a country song, and something that will make you stop your car.''