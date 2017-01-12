The season 11 winner of the talent show, who is singer/songwriter Roy Head's son, will hit the road with his mentor next month (Feb17).

Sundance helped Blake secure a fifth win on the show in December (16).

Blake will launch his 2017 Doing It to Country Songs Tour in Bakersfield, California on 16 February (17).

Season Two The Voice contestant RaeLynn will also be a part of the trek.