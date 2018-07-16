Blake Shelton quipped his on-stage fall was a result of ''drinking a lot''.

The 'Came Here To Forget' hitmaker was performing at the Pendleton Whisky Music Festival in Oregon over the weekend when he took a tumble and is now begging his fans to show him the footage.

He wrote on Twitter: ''OK Pendleton, I know somebody is bound to have video of me falling on stage last night!! Please!! I have to see it!!! Post that s**t! And yes, I had been drinking. A lot ... By the way @pitbull...I blame you. It was my attempt at competing with your show... I am a dancing son of a bitch when I don't take a 10 second giant s**t fall. (sic)''

The 42-year-old singer is really happy with his partner Gwen Stefani at the moment but admits he has realised how much he's ''missed out'' on since welcoming Gwen's sons into his life.

He said: ''At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, 'Well, that wasn't meant to be.' Then all of a sudden it happens one way or another and it's like, 'Wow, I missed out on a lot.' And so having them around ... I don't even know how to describe it. It's so much fun ...

''For a long time, it was awkward trying to figure out what my place is and in their mind too. The best part for me, selfishly, is discovering a part of myself that I guess I never really knew was in there. It's definitely an instinct that kind of kicks in. There's days where you go, 'Oh my God, when does school start?' An hour later you're going, 'God, I can't wait 'til they get home.' They're so damn funny. It's just my first time being around it, and it's easy to fall in love with those kids. They're special.''