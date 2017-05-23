Blake Shelton loves having Gwen Stefani by his side because it ''builds your ego up''.

The 40-year-old singer has been dating the blonde beauty since 2015 and has admitted their relationship has triggered some conflicting emotions.

He explained: ''Oh my God, at some point, it kinda builds your ego up when you walk into a room with Gwen.

''But also it's a crashing blow to your ego when you realise all the cheers and people shouting at you. You realise it's not you, it's her! But it's still exciting at the same time. Being in the vicinity of her is unbelievable.''

Gwen, 47, won't be returning to star alongside Blake on 'The Voice' next season, but the country crooner wouldn't be surprised to see Alicia Keys make an surprise return to the show.

Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson are replacing Gwen and Alicia on the talent show next season - although Blake has suggested Alicia could still make an appearance.

He told ET Online: ''I've looked ahead. This is like those 'Harry Potter' movies. Those characters that you think are gone, then they come back. Alicia ... I've already looked ahead on the script, and they have her coming back.''

The singer is relieved he won't have to appear alongside Miley Cyrus next season, because he struggles to make his opinion heard when the 'Malibu' hitmaker is on the panel.

Despite this, he predicted Kelly will be even more vocal in her views.

He explained: ''I can tell you that I used to think Miley Cyrus would be the person that talks the most, ever in the history of this show.

''Now that they brought in Kelly Clarkson ... oh, my God. Oh, my God. Thank God they are at least on different seasons because my ears would fall off my head. There would be no oxygen left in the room. Neither one of them can stop talking.''