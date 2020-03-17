Blake Shelton plans to grow a mullet during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 43-year-old singer - who has been in a relationship with Gwen Stefani since 2015 - has revealed he intends to grow his hair longer as a ''symbol of hope or some s**t like that''.

Blake wrote on his Twitter account: ''I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s**t like that.. Anyway it's coming back! For real. Stay tuned... (sic)''

Gwen, 50, previously mocked Blake's mullet during an appearance on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' back in 2019.

The blonde beauty admitted she still can't believe Blake actually had a mullet during his younger years.

She quipped: ''I never, never thought I'd get the opportunity to be with someone that has a mullet. Or had a mullet.

''Can you believe it? He actually had that haircut! He thought that was great.''

Last year, meanwhile, Blake revealed Gwen had ''fallen in love with country music''.

Despite this, Blake insisted that the No Doubt star's new-found appreciation of his genre was ''nothing to do with him''.

Asked to name the most ''countriest'' thing about Gwen - who was married to rock star Gavin Rossdale from 2002 until 2016 - he replied: ''There's a photo of her when she was a kid with a cowboy hat on holding two kittens - that's about as country of a thing that I can think of.

''But you know what? Since we've been together, this girl has literally fallen in love with country music. It's all that she listens to, it's all that's on in her car.''