Blake Shelton joked ''sexy ended'' when he gave up his Sexiest Man Alive crown.

The 42-year-old star was awarded People magazine's annual honour in 2017, and he's finding it tough after Idris Elba took over the title this year.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he quipped: ''Can I be honest? I feel like when I gave up my crown, sexy ended. It just ended in the world. So until I get it back, it doesn't exist anymore.''

He also teased Idris, adding that while he must be ''a nice guy'', he doesn't quite see why the 'Luther' star has been chosen.

Blake - who is dating Gwen Stefani - joked: ''I'm sure this new guy is a nice guy. He's a great guy. I mean, I don't see it myself. I'm really the only person I've ever seen it with, but...''

Idris himself couldn't believe the news when he was told he was being honoured by the American publication, but he definitely took it as an ''ego boost''.

He previously said: ''I was like, 'Come on, no way. Really?' Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, 'Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.' But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise - an ego boost for sure.''

The 46-year-old actor-and-DJ enjoyed the confidence boost because he went through an awkward phase growing up where he was unsure of his looks.

He added: ''I was very tall and skinny. And my name was Idrissa Akuna Elba, OK? I got picked on a little bit. But as soon as I could grow a moustache, I was the coolest kid on the block. Grew a moustache, had some muscles, bonkers.''