Blake Shelton was joined on stage by Gwen Stefani as he picked up a prize at the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday (11.11.18).

The 42-year-old country singer was accepting the Competition Show of 2018 award for 'The Voice' alongside the programme's host, Carson Daly, when he called out his ''all-time favourite coach'' and girlfriend to join them.

Carson said: ''I want to thank Gwen Stefani before Blake does.''

Blake added: ''All-time favourite coach, right there, Gwen Stefani. I love her.''

Carson then said: ''You wanna come up? Come up and say a few [words]. Come on up!''

The 45-year-old presenter then led the audience at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar in chanting the No Doubt singer's name as she made her way onto the stage, grasping Blake's hand as she joined them.

Carson then said: ''Who would've thought that this country artist could land one of my oldest friends in the music business?''

Gwen - who quit the show earlier this year - was then asked to say a few words while she was on stage.

She quipped: ''Oh my God, I'm so excited to be with Blake Shelton!''

Blake then thanked the audience before his pal cut him off with a quip.

The former 'TRL' presenter said: ''They're gonna get a room.''

Earlier in the evening, the 'I Lived It' singer had taken the Choice Country Artist award and paid tribute to his father in his acceptance speech.

Explaining his Veteran's Day pin and ribbon, he said: ''I'm wearing this in honour of my dad who's a veteran. Thank you to all the veterans out there.''

He also pledged to place the trophy somewhere fans can see it and celebrate with him, in his Ole Red bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

He said: ''I got a little bar in Oklahoma. I am going to put this in the bar. Come down, look at my award, I will buy you a beer.''