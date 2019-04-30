Blake Shelton jokes he is ''proof'' that anyone can be named Sexiest Man Alive.

The 42-year-old country star - who was awarded People magazine's annual honour in 2017 - has teased that he was recognised by the publication despite being ''odd-looking'', and insisted it should be motivation to others around the world.

Speaking to E! News, he laughed: ''I am proof that you can be odd-looking and still be accepted, and make the most out of it.

''Look at this chin, this chin and this chin, and then tell yourself I was the Sexiest Man Alive. I am proof that you can do it.''

Blake gave up his crown last year when Idris Elba took up the mantle, and he quipped that was the moment ''sexy ended''.

He previously said: ''Can I be honest? I feel like when I gave up my crown, sexy ended. It just ended in the world. So until I get it back, it doesn't exist anymore.''

He also teased Idris, adding that while he must be ''a nice guy'', he doesn't quite see why the 'Luther' star has been chosen.

Blake - who is dating Gwen Stefani - joked: ''I'm sure this new guy is a nice guy. He's a great guy. I mean, I don't see it myself. I'm really the only person I've ever seen it with, but...''

Meanwhile, Blake's 'The Voice' co-star John Legend has admitted he would love to be on the cover too, given that the pair's fellow coach Adam Levine has also received the title in the past.

He said: ''I realise I'm the only man up here that hasn't won Sexiest Man Alive. I feel like if I'm on 'The Voice', that means I'm gonna get it.''