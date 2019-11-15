Blake Shelton thinks Gwen Stefani will return to 'The Voice' one day.

The 'God Gave Me You' singer insists his partner - for whom it was recently announced would be replaced by Nick Jonas - will come back to the singing show in the future.

Speaking at a press conference in Nashville, he said: ''I get what has to happen. We're not seeing the last of Gwen on that show by any means. I wouldn't say we've seen the last of anybody who's ever been on that show. They've said from the beginning that once somebody's a coach on The Voice, they're always a part of the family.''

And Blake admits he doesn't have any ''power'' to get her back and understands bosses have made the changes to ''reinvent'' the show.

He added: ''I don't know that I have any power with that, but I definitely have a loud voice when it comes to [bringing her back]. I make it known that I don't ever want her to leave. But I also know, at the same time, that the show needs to keep reinventing itself and the only way to do that is to change the coaches out every season a little bit - as long as it's not me. Gwen still has to finish up her Vegas residency, so she does have other commitments ... We just try to keep it new, but also rotate people's favourites in and out.''

Blake is excited to see Nick on the show, too.

He shared: ''When I heard that Nick was coming in, I was excited because I knew he was a pro and he works hard. We've already filmed the blind auditions, so now I'm starting to hate the guy because I'm competing with him.''