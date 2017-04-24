Blake Shelton ''doesn't blame'' people who question why he is with Gwen Stefani.

The couple famously fell in love in November 2015, while co-starring on 'The Voice' together, but the 40-year-old country singer admits while he doesn't understand everyone's fascination with their relationship, he can see why they can't understand how he managed to be with the 47-year-old beauty.

Appearing on the 'Today' show alongside Gwen and fellow coaches Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, he admitted: ''In people's defense, I think it's so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me. I don't blame 'em.''

However, the 'Used To Love You' hitmaker told her boyfriend he's ''crazy'' to think that.

She said: You're crazy, you're crazy!''

The 'God Gave Me You' singer - who started seeing Gwen months after he finalised his divorce from Miranda Lambert in July 2015 - admits he and Gwen are ''numb'' to the fact their romance is in the spotlight and are used to the rumours that circle about them.

He added: ''I don't think it's mellowed out, really.

''I think we don't pay as much attention anymore. We're numb to it.

''Any time you see a story about us, it's either that it's a fake relationship or that we're already married. Or we're gonna get married, or she's on her second set of twins. Or, you know, I'm sneaking behind her back to eat meat. I eat meat right in front of her face!''

Gwen - who has sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, eight, and Apollo, three, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - recently said she is smitten with her ''incredible'' boyfriend and loves the the star's positive attitude to life.

She said: ''It's so unbelievable. I love Blake. He's the most incredible guy. Everybody loves Blake and that's the thing, there's no way around it. He's just a sparkly, happy, amazing person.''