Blake Shelton could be set to propose to Gwen Stefani soon, according to a contestant on 'The Voice'.

The couple are currently both on the coaching panel of the singing competition, and Rose Short - who is being coached by Gwen - has said she believes an engagement is on the cards, because they had a ''moment'' recently which made it seem as though a proposal is right around the corner.

Rose told Us Weekly magazine: ''Let me tell you something: it's coming. They had a moment. ''We were backstage getting ready and she was getting her makeup done. He stopped and it was like - so much going on that nobody saw it but me - but he was standing there and he looked at her like he was so proud. So it's gonna happen.''

Gwen, 50, has been dating Blake, 43, since 2015 when they met on the set of the NBC singing competition, shortly after Blake ended his previous marriage to Miranda Lambert.

The 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker then finalised her divorce from Bush singer Gavin Rossdale - with whom she has three sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, five - in 2016.

And Gwen recently said dating Blake has been ''healing'' for her, as she credited her beau with helping her to ''build [her] life again'' following her divorce.

She gushed: ''I feel as if I spent the last four years healing - you know, trying to build my life again. Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts.''

Whilst Blake has taught her how to be strong, she has also praised her children for giving her lessons on ''how to be more organised''.

The 'Sweet Escape' singer added: ''One thing the kids have taught me is how to be more organised. I lived at home until I was 26, then I had a tour manager, then a manager, then an assistant. On tour, you even have somebody who has the key to your hotel room. But as a mom, you have to be the one in charge.''