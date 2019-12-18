Blake Shelton says partner Gwen Stefani has ''fallen in love with country music''.

The 43-year-old singer has insisted the No Doubt star's new appreciation of his genre is ''nothing to do with him'' and joked that the 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker faced ''music abuse'' by her parents growing up.

Blake performed at an iHeart Music event, where he was asked what's the most ''countriest'' thing about Gwen.

To which, he replied: ''There's a photo of her when she was a kid with a cowboy hat on holding two kittens - that's about as country of a thing that I can think of.

''But you know what? Since we've been together, this girl has literally fallen in love with country music. It's all that she listens to, it's all that's on in her car.''

The couple recently teamed up on the duet 'Nobody But You', which cements the 50-year-old star's love for country.

According to Fox News, Blake added: ''It's not to do with me or anything.

''It's just she grew up in Anaheim and moved to Los Angeles - she didn't hear a lot of country music is all I'm saying.

''Her parents abused her with this other music they played.

''It was music abuse, I'm telling you!

''She just wasn't exposed to a lot of country music, but now it's all she listens to. I hope she's OK with me saying that.''

The loved-up pair - who have been together for four years - previously released 'Go Ahead and Break My Heart' in 2016, and they released 'Nobody But You' from the country crooner's upcoming new album, 'Fully Loaded: God's Country', last week.

Blake admitted the track was originally written just for him but he made a last-minute decision to ask his girlfriend to join him in the recording studio.

He said: ''This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it.

''I also realised how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that's why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me

''It fits my story. I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it -- because it is our song. I think it's magic.''

And the 'Hell Right' singer believes the song is one of the most ''honest'' tracks about life being made better by the most loving relationship he's ever heard.