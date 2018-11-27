Blake Shelton says Gwen Stefani is always ''gorgeous''.

The 42-year-old star has gushed over his partner's beauty and claimed she always looks her best no matter what the occasion.

After 'The Voice' co-star Jennifer Hudson praised Gwen's appearance in the video for loved-up duet 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas', Blake added: ''How gorgeous does she look all the time?

''It's unbelievable. Right now, wherever she is, she looks gorgeous, whatever she's doing.''

The couple are currently planning for their own Christmas celebrations, and the star admitted it was going to let the 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker decide on their plans for the festive season.

He said: ''She normally just tells me what we're doing. So, I couldn't tell you what they are, [but] just wherever she is, I'll be there.''

Meanwhile, the 'Rich Girl' singer - who has Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, four, with former husband Gavin Rossdale - recently credited Blake, 42, for ''inspiring'' her to ''change'', and praised him for being an ''amazing all-round human''.

She said: ''He's my homeboy. He's my homey. He's just really an amazing all-around human so I feel so grateful for that. I celebrate him in the show! He's inspired me so much. He's changed my life.''

She previously confessed that she has been ''unlucky in love'' in the past but is lucky to now have Blake.

She said: ''When I was a little girl, I had this plan that I was going to be a mom and have a bunch of kids and be a wife and have that perfect family. That's something I dreamed of for a long time.

''But my own love life experience wasn't what I thought it would be. I feel I had so much love to give inside me, but I was unlucky in love, which has been a blessing, because I've been able to write about that and share that and have this friendly, blessed musical career.

''But there was a point in my life where I felt like I was losing everything. I mean, there's unlucky in love, but then there's unlucky in love and I lost my ability to have any confidence - not just about songwriting, but about everything. My hopes and my dreams. I was actually losing myself.''