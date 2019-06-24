Blake Shelton claims Gwen Stefani has helped him ''calm down''.

The 43-year-old singer has been dating the No Doubt frontwoman for three years and he loves how ''supportive'' she is and thinks she has made him change for the better.

He gushed: ''She's never not been supportive or a cheerleader, just the most encouraging person I've ever had in my life, on any level. It's unbelievable how supportive she is.

''I tell her this all the time, and she doesn't realise it, but Gwen's one of these people that I learn so much from, because no matter what the situation is, she has a way of looking at something from every angle possible, and understanding if there's turmoil or something going on, instead of just jumping to conclusions or reacting, it's, 'Well, here's why they may feel that way.'

''I've learned a lot from her - to not be so reactive as I used to be. She's definitely helped to calm me down, for sure.''

The 'God's Country' singer finds it funny when he reads stories claiming he and Gwen - who has sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 10, and five-year-old Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - are planning to marry and insisted he and the 49-year-old star will break that news themselves when the time comes.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight' reporter Nancy O'Dell: ''First of all, the rumours stuff, I'm not gonna sit here and say that it makes me mad. It's funny. I've learned over the years just to take that for what it is.

''If I am somehow, and Gwen is somehow, newsworthy enough that they have to make up stories about us just to have something to say, then I guess that's a good problem to have.

''You know, I gotta say that we couldn't be happier, and we've never been doing better.

Admitting their relationship gets ''stronger every day'', Blake - who was previously married to Miranda Lambert and Kaynette Williams - added: ''Obviously, that's gotta lead somewhere, but I promise you, we won't break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines.

''When it happens, you'll hear about it from somebody like you. Maybe even you, exclusively. You're credible. You're incredible, and you're credible.''