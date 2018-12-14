According to Blake Shelton, he and Gwen Stefani are doing more than ''just dating''.
Blake Shelton says he and Gwen Stefani are doing more than ''just dating''.
The 42-year-old singer has been in a relationship with the chart-topping singer since 2015 and he's opened up about their romance, saying it's something that's ''meant to be''.
He said: ''Gwen and I aren't just dating. This is something that I feel like is meant to be.''
Blake explained that his relationship with the 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker has helped him to ''grow as a human being''.
He told 'Today': ''I've learned more from Gwen Stefani as a human being and how to grow as a human being than I have from anybody ever in my life. Anybody.
''She's everything that you could hope a human being could be. That's what Gwen is.''
Despite their romance blossoming, Gwen recently insisted she isn't feeling any ''pressure'' to tie the knot with Blake.
The singer - who was married to Gavin Rossdale from 2002 until 2016 - said they're not putting any pressure on the idea of getting married, because they're trying to make sure they live ''in the moment'' as much as possible.
Gwen - who has kids Kingston, 12, Zuma, ten, and Apollo, four, with her ex-husband - shared: ''There is zero pressure ... when there's trauma, the way that we had trauma back in the day.
''Going through all these hard times, [you] get to a place where you find somebody that's like your best friend, that you know you can depend on and trust and go through life - we're just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.''
But when Gwen was asked whether their love is ''forever'', she replied: ''I hope so, yeah!''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Angry Birds Movie is a screen adaptation from the popular game in which we follow...
After having a music career that spanned five decades and saw the release of over...