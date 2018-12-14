Blake Shelton says he and Gwen Stefani are doing more than ''just dating''.

The 42-year-old singer has been in a relationship with the chart-topping singer since 2015 and he's opened up about their romance, saying it's something that's ''meant to be''.

He said: ''Gwen and I aren't just dating. This is something that I feel like is meant to be.''

Blake explained that his relationship with the 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker has helped him to ''grow as a human being''.

He told 'Today': ''I've learned more from Gwen Stefani as a human being and how to grow as a human being than I have from anybody ever in my life. Anybody.

''She's everything that you could hope a human being could be. That's what Gwen is.''

Despite their romance blossoming, Gwen recently insisted she isn't feeling any ''pressure'' to tie the knot with Blake.

The singer - who was married to Gavin Rossdale from 2002 until 2016 - said they're not putting any pressure on the idea of getting married, because they're trying to make sure they live ''in the moment'' as much as possible.

Gwen - who has kids Kingston, 12, Zuma, ten, and Apollo, four, with her ex-husband - shared: ''There is zero pressure ... when there's trauma, the way that we had trauma back in the day.

''Going through all these hard times, [you] get to a place where you find somebody that's like your best friend, that you know you can depend on and trust and go through life - we're just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.''

But when Gwen was asked whether their love is ''forever'', she replied: ''I hope so, yeah!''