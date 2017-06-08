Blake Shelton says things are ''really good'' between him and Gwen Stefani.

The 'Came Here To Forget' hitmaker has been dating the 'Used To Love You' singer for a number of months now and says the pair couldn't be happier together.

He told Nashville's The TODAY show: ''She's [doing] great. She's sad that 'The Voice' is over, she loves doing the show ... Well, I hope she's good with me!

''I'm real good with her. We're just content and happy and it's just - it's an incredible feeling. Our hobby is just hanging out together, you know? She's my best friend.''

Meanwhile, Blake previously admitted he loves having Gwen by his side because it ''builds his ego up''.

He explained: ''Oh my God, at some point, it kinda builds your ego up when you walk into a room with Gwen.

''But also it's a crashing blow to your ego when you realise all the cheers and people shouting at you. You realise it's not you, it's her! But it's still exciting at the same time. Being in the vicinity of her is unbelievable.''

And the 40-year-old singer previously praised Gwen as ''a good human being with a great heart''.

He said: ''I love talking about Gwen, are you kidding me? It's been just an eye opener to be with someone like her. Believe it or not ...

''I mean, you think Gwen Stefani and No Doubt, and she is literally maybe the most normal person that I've ever met in my life. It's been good for me to be with somebody that's so grounded and just a good human being with a great heart.''