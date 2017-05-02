Blake Lively wore almost 200 carats of jewellery to this year's Met Gala.

The 29-year-old actress turned heads at the star-studded bash in New York on Monday (01.05.17) as she adorned a gold, embellished Versace gown with a blue feathered train, which she paired with 130 carats of Lorraine Schwartz sapphire accessories, including an 82 carat pair of Burma earrings and a 50-carat triple sapphire ring, all of which are believed to be worth over $3.5 million, as well as a 50-carat diamond ring.

The American jeweller shared the details of the former 'Gossip Girls' attire on her Instagram account.

Alongside a picture of the golden-haired beauty and her 40-year-old husband at the red carpet bash, it read: ''I mean how perfect can you get ?!!! Super hot couple #blakelively and #ryanreynolds at the 2017 #metball in #versace

My girl blake rockin 130 carats #lorraineschwarz and #ofirajewelz #sapphires and 48 carat #lorraineschwartzjewelry #diamondrings wow#family #lovethem (sic).''

Although Blake - who has daughters James, two, and seven-month-old Ines - wore a floor length dress with a train, she has previously admitted she always questions herself why she chooses to wear ensembles with the extended piece when she struggles walking up stairs.

Speaking previously, she said: ''I love a train but then when I get on these stairs, I'm like, 'Why am I wearing a train?'''

Meanwhile, Blake has been credited as having ''amazing hair and style'' by fashion designer Michael Kors.

Speaking previously, the creative mastermind said: ''Blake and I have been friends for a long time and she always makes me laugh.

''Her sense of humour and sunny disposition are infectious. I think the video will make people everywhere smile.

''She brings charm and optimism, not to mention amazing hair and style, to everything she does.''