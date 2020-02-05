Blake Lively has joked she uses her children as ''weights'' to work out with, so that she can keep in shape and spend time with her brood at the same time.
The 32-year-old actress is mother to three daughters - James, five, Inez, three, and a three-month-old tot whose name has not been revealed - and has said her life is so hectic that she gets her morning workout routine in whilst also getting her brood ready for the day, using them as weights to work her muscles.
Speaking about her schedule whilst filming her latest flick 'The Rhythm Section', she teased: ''I woke up at 5 am, but mostly because I was doing momma duty with my girls. Have breakfast with them, hang out with them, work out with them. 'Cause I didn't want to to wake up any earlier. I'm not Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. I had to just get some sleep.
''So I would actually wake up and work out with my girls. So I would sort of use them as weights. Instead of wearing a weight vest, I got to wear my children.''
Blake - who has her brood with husband Ryan Reynolds - would then come home from shooting at 9 pm, and put her children to bed.
She added: ''They don't ever go to sleep, honestly. We gotta invent something. My kids had, like, a pack-and-play, almost like a crib, and I would crawl in there and sing them to sleep.
''Usually I'd fall asleep in there. Almost every single night I'd fall asleep in there. And then my husband would usually come in and be like, 'Hey, you're safe now. You can come to bed.'''
In between juggling her life as a mother with her career, Blake also had to learn action sequences for the thriller movie, which she found ''exciting'' but tiring.
Speaking in a video for Vanity Fair, she said: ''Fight choreography was really exciting for me, because who doesn't want to have the ability to kick someone's a** if you need to? If you need to! There is a fight that's one shot, which is especially tricky because you have to get the choreography exactly right and go hard enough where you're actually hurting each other a little, but not too much.''
