Blake Lively is expected to play a cage fighter in upcoming martial arts film 'Bruised'.
Blake Lively is set to play a cage fighter in 'Bruised'
The former 'Gossip Girl' star - who won acclaim for her performance in shark attack thriller 'The Shallows' - is to be the lead star in the drama which follows the life of a single mother who has two jobs who must use her mixed martial arts skills order to keep her son.
The movie is to be directed by Nick Cassavetes, who worked on 'The Notebook' and 'The Other Woman', from a story by Michelle Rosenfarb.
Cassavetes was previously expected to direct the 'Road House' reboot starring Ronda Rousey which is understood to have been put on hold following Rousey's high-profile UFC losses and the backlash on gender flipping movies such as 'Ghostbusters: Answer The Call'.
'Bruised' will be presented at Cannes this week.
Thunder Road Pictures' Basil Iwanyk is producing alongside Linda Gottlieb and Guymon Casady of Management 360.
Shooting on the project is expected to start in September.
Blake - who is married to fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, with whom she has daughters James and Ines - has seen her career go from strength-to-strength in recent years, including a role in Woody Allen's Cafe Society.
And the 29-year-old actress recently revealed she now avoids searching for her own name on Google so she doesn't spend too much time reading criticisms of her.
She said: ''I have [Googled myself] before and it's just ended in full depression. So I think it's a good rule of thumb not to Google yourself because the Internet is not nice.''
The series is one of Netflix's most successful.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star loves his onscreen persona.
The Offspring star Dexter Holland graduates from the University of Southern California.
Drake has teased he is working on new music with recent Instagram post.
With a simple premise and plenty of visual style, Spanish filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown) takes...
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Like Benjamin Button, this drama plays around with the human lifespan, is slickly produced and...
In 1908, a young girl was born. She was not extraordinary, and lived a simple...
While a life of immortality and eternal youth can seem like the ultimate gift to...
Oliver Stone takes a stab at returning to a nastier, more edgy filmmaking style, but...
Best friends, volleyball partners and entrepreneurs Ben and Chon run a marijuana business on Laguna...
A young girl, Luli, from a small town hitchhikes to Vegas with her father's pistol...
For millions of years, the universe has been watched over by a group of noble...
There are 11 captivating short films in this anthology, the second in the Cities of...
Ben Affleck confirms his directing skills with this sharply made thriller, which carefully maintains a...
As a more emotional take on the themes examined in American Beauty, this internalised drama...
Sanaa Hamri's The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 works perfectly as a soap opera...