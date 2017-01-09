Blake Lively stars in L'Oréal's new beauty campaign, and the brands spokeswoman has revealekd she was moved by their new 'your Skin, Your Story' campaign.
Blake Lively stars in L'Oréal's new beauty campaign.
The 29-year-old actress - who was announced as the spokesperson for the beauty and skincare brand in 2013 - features in L'Oréal's new True Match foundation commercial for their 'Your Skin, Your Story' campaign, and the blonde beauty has admitted the advert has strongly ''moved'' her because it celebrates every woman's ''similarities and our differences''.
The former 'Gossip Girl' star shared a picture of her portrait in black and white on her Instagram account with a quote from her emblazoned across it, which read ''We are different shapes and sizes. We are different colours. We are beautiful inside and out. We are kind. We are brave. We are vulnerable. We are flawed. We are perfect. We are worth it ...''.
And the blonde beauty - who has daughters James, two, and two-month-old Ines with her husband Ryan Reynolds - captioned the post: '''Because I'm worth it' is an iconic belief that resonates with so many, for good reason. Now more than ever that simple phrase is a powerful reminder to us all, as woman are coming together, rising up, and standing for their value. We are worth it. We are different shapes and sizes. We are different colors. We are beautiful inside and out. We are kind. We are brave. We are vulnerable. We are flawed. We are perfect. We are worth it. And we each have a story to tell. Which is why I was so moved by the 'Your Skin, Your Story' campaign. It's a beautiful illustration that we are in this together. And we are listening to one another and celebrating each other for both our similarities, and our differences. Now THAT'S beautiful.'' -Me :) #worthsharing #truematch (sic).''
Blake took to social media to share a link of her talking about the product and in the footage the star admitted she likes to give the illusion she is not wearing any make-up when she is, although she has revealed she doesn't like to don a face full of cosmetic products.
Speaking in the clip, she said: ''I am from Southern California. I am English, Irish and Cherokee, so my family is from all over. To look back over my heritage and see where my family has come from is neat.
''I like when I'm wearing to make-up to look like I'm not wearing make-up, I like not wearing much, so this is just something that complements and enhances your natural beauty without adding a mask on top of it. My true match is W3 and I'm worth it.''
The upcoming documentary shows the mother and daughter living next door to each other in California and explores their unique relationship.
With a simple premise and plenty of visual style, Spanish filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown) takes...
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Like Benjamin Button, this drama plays around with the human lifespan, is slickly produced and...
In 1908, a young girl was born. She was not extraordinary, and lived a simple...
While a life of immortality and eternal youth can seem like the ultimate gift to...
Oliver Stone takes a stab at returning to a nastier, more edgy filmmaking style, but...
Best friends, volleyball partners and entrepreneurs Ben and Chon run a marijuana business on Laguna...
A young girl, Luli, from a small town hitchhikes to Vegas with her father's pistol...
For millions of years, the universe has been watched over by a group of noble...
There are 11 captivating short films in this anthology, the second in the Cities of...
Ben Affleck confirms his directing skills with this sharply made thriller, which carefully maintains a...
As a more emotional take on the themes examined in American Beauty, this internalised drama...
Sanaa Hamri's The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 works perfectly as a soap opera...